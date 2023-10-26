6 Signs You Need a Professional Termite Inspection

Termites, the tiny yet destructive pests, can wreak havoc on your home if left unchecked. These silent invaders can cause extensive damage to the structure of your house, leading to costly repairs. To protect your most significant investment, it’s essential to keep an eye out for signs of a potential termite infestation. In this blog post, we’ll discuss six telltale signs that indicate it’s time to schedule a termite inspection in Brisbane service.

1. Unexplained Swarms of Winged Insects

One of the most apparent signs that you might have a termite problem is the sudden appearance of swarms of winged insects around your home. These flying termites, also known as swarmers or alates, are often mistaken for ants due to their similar appearance. If you notice these insects inside your house or near your property, it’s crucial to take action immediately. Contact a termite inspection service to assess the situation and determine if termites are the culprits.

2. Hollow-Sounding Wood

Termites are notorious for devouring the wooden structures in your home from the inside out. As they tunnel through the wood, they leave it hollow and weakened. To check for this subtle but significant sign of termite damage, tap or knock on wooden surfaces in your home. If the wood sounds hollow rather than solid, it’s a strong indication that termites may have taken up residence.

3. Mud Tubes Along Foundation Walls

Subterranean termites, one of the most common termite species, build mud tubes to provide moisture and protection while they travel between their underground nests and the wood they’re feeding on. These tubes are often found along the foundation walls of your home, especially in damp or humid areas. If you spot these mud tubes, don’t hesitate to reach out to an inspection service for a thorough examination.

4. Discarded Wings

After swarmers mate, they shed their wings, leaving them scattered around windowsills, floors, or other surfaces near entry points to your home. Finding discarded termite wings is a strong indication that a termite colony may be nearby. Keep an eye out for these tiny, translucent wings, especially during the spring and early summer when termites are most active.

5. Tightening Door and Window Frames

Termites can cause doors and windows to become difficult to open or close. As they consume the wooden frames, the affected areas may warp or swell, making these fixtures operate less smoothly. If you’ve noticed that your doors and windows are suddenly sticking or seem misaligned, it could be a sign of termite damage.

6. Accumulation of Frass

Termite droppings, known as “frass”, resemble tiny wood pellets and can often be found near infested wood or termite galleries. If you come across a pile of frass in your home or around your property, it’s a clear sign of termite activity. Don’t ignore it; contact a termite inspection Brisbane service promptly to assess the extent of the infestation.

Conclusion

Termites may be small, but the damage they can cause to your home is anything but insignificant. By keeping an eye out for these six signs of a potential termite infestation, you can take proactive steps to protect your property and your wallet. Remember, early detection and intervention are key to minimising the damage these pests can inflict. If you’ve noticed any of these signs, don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional termite inspection Brisbane service to safeguard your home from these destructive invaders. For exceptional results and thorough inspections, you can rely on Pest Control Australia as we are the experts in termite inspection and treatment. We boast years of industry experience with a commitment to customer service. Reach out to us and eliminate those pesky pests now!