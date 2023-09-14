Discover 8 Benefits of Installing Bull Bars in Perth On Your Car

Perth is a beautiful city known for its natural landscapes and is the perfect place for an adventure. However, harsh weather and rugged terrains can be brutal on your car. The last thing you want is to have your car sustain damages due to a stray rock or debris hitting your car in the middle of your trip. That’s where installing a bull bar in Perth comes in handy.

This blog post will explore the 8 benefits of installing these bars in Perth on your car.

Benefits of Installing Bull Bars in Perth On Your Car

Protection for Your Vehicle

The most obvious benefit of installing a bull bar in Perth is the protection it provides to your vehicle. They act as a barrier against debris, animals, and other hazards that can inflict damage on your vehicle. Having these bars installed can give you some peace of mind, knowing that your car is protected against possible hazards.

Enhanced Off-Road Capabilities

Perth has a lot of remote areas and off-road terrains that are perfect for adventurous drives. However, these terrains can also be rugged and challenging. With these bars, you can protect the front of your car and safely maneuver through the toughest terrains. This is especially handy for off-road enthusiasts.

Improved Aesthetics

Apart from their protective functionality, bull bars also give your car a rugged look. They come in various styles, designs, and finishes, so you can choose one that complements your car’s aesthetics. They give your car a unique, distinct look that sets it apart from other vehicles on the road.

Increased Resale Value

If you’re planning on selling your car in the future, having a bull bar installed can help increase its resale value. Potential buyers appreciate the extra protection that comes with these bars and are more likely to pay a higher price for a car that already has them installed. Additionally, a well-maintained bull bar can also add to the overall value of your vehicle.

Added Light Mounting Options

Bull bars come with various mounting options for lighting fixtures, including LED lights, spotlights, and other lighting configurations. These make them useful for night drives or off-road adventures where visibility is low. Installation of these lights can be done professionally to avoid affecting your vehicle’s wiring and electricals.

Reduced Insurance Costs

Some insurance companies offer lower insurance premiums for cars that have these bars installed. This is because these bars offer an extra layer of protection to your vehicle, reducing the likelihood of damage occurring. Ensure to check with your insurance company to determine if they offer lower premiums for cars fitted with bars.

Increased Towing Capability

Bull bars can be beneficial for cars fitted with a tow bar. The added weight of a trailer or caravan puts extra strain on the car’s front end and can increase the chances of damage to the bumper. They reinforce the front of your vehicle, allowing it to withstand the extra weight of the trailer or caravan.

Heavy Duty Protection

If you’re driving a heavy-duty vehicle such as a truck or SUV, then installing a heavy-duty bull bar in Perth can provide extra protection. Heavy-duty bars are designed to withstand the toughest conditions and protect your vehicle effectively.

Conclusion:

Installing bull bars in Perth is a great investment for car owners living in harsh weather conditions or those who have a keen sense of adventure. The benefits of installing it, include vehicle protection, improved off-road capabilities, increased aesthetic value, and lighting installation options. Other benefits include lowered insurance premiums, increased resale value, and added towing capability. Ensure to consult with a professional to ensure that you choose the right type of these bars and have them installed correctly. Enjoy your adventurous drives around Perth knowing that your vehicle is protected with these bars.